Three Takeaways | John Congemi Analyzes Wild Week 16 Win Over Raiders

Stealing a quote from the late Raiders owner Al Davis, the Miami Dolphins keep finding different ways to win this season. Saturday night's one-point come from behind win was a thriller, taking the lead twice in the final three minutes of the game, scoring three times in the final five minutes to win 26-25. Miami finally secured the victory on a 44-yard field goal from placekicker Jason Sanders with one second remaining. Back up quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick played spectacularly in relief of starter Tua Tagovailoa, completing nine of 13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. His experience was on full display, leading the Dolphins offense to 13 points in the final five minutes of the game. Fitzpatrick's willingness to push the football downfield made the offense explosive, and seemed to ignite the entire team. That play, coupled with a defense that made the Raiders settle for field goals early and late in the game, was the difference. The Miami defense might have given up chunk yardage plays, but didn't allow the Raiders to cash in with touchdowns. They also were especially stingy on third down, blanking the Raiders offense which didn't convert on third down going 0-10! Finding different ways to win without dominating a game from start to finish is a sign of a hard-nosed, disciplined football team. That's what head coach Brian Flores preaches on a daily basis, and it's been showing up in the win column. Miami has won nine of its past 11 and 10 of its past 13 games, and just need one more victory to secure a place in the postseason. Just win baby might be a Raiders trademark quote, but it's the Dolphins that are taking that statement and making it their own.