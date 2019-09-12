Top News: Chris Lammons, Deon Lacey Impressing On Special Teams

This is a second stint with the Dolphins for Lacey, who was signed in January of 2017 but was among the roster cuts to the 53-man limit. He played every game the past two seasons with the Bills.

“He’s worked extremely hard to better himself, both on the field and off the field,” Flores said before practice Thursday. “He’s tough. He’s fast. He’s physical. The game’s important to him. He puts the team first. He went out and made a lot of plays in the preseason. He’s a guy who we like his toughness. You need that on your team, especially in the kicking game. I think he’s done a good job.”