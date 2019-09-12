Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 06:16 PM

Top News: Chris Lammons, Deon Lacey Impressing On Special Teams

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has said it more than once: Special teams are very important to him.

It may explain in large part why Chris Lammons and Deon Lacey both are on the 53-man roster, and they both made their presence felt in the kicking game in the season opener.

Lammons got the second-most snaps on special teams against Baltimore in his NFL debut with 26. He trailed only the unit captain, Walt Aikens.

“It felt good to be out there and just fly around and gain confidence to know that I could really do this,” Lammons said.

“They were working my tail off all camp. I’ve been running with the 1’s on special teams, so I already knew what time it was for me.”

HOLT0431 (1)

Related Links

Lacey, who was claimed off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 1, made an immediate impact on the opening kickoff with a big hit on Baltimore returner Justice Hill, tackling him at the 11-yard line.

“You know how kickoffs are, that’s a tone-setter,” Lacey said. “Happy I was able to get out there and showcase some of my talent and hopefully get some more work in this week.

“I saw him fumble it, so I didn’t know if he was going to return it near side, short side of the field. We were past the 30 by then, and once I saw him trying to come back toward us, it was easy work after that.”

LAJ_1691

This is a second stint with the Dolphins for Lacey, who was signed in January of 2017 but was among the roster cuts to the 53-man limit. He played every game the past two seasons with the Bills.

Lammons, meanwhile, joined the Dolphins practice squad late last season before being re-signed to a futures contract in January.

“He’s worked extremely hard to better himself, both on the field and off the field,” Flores said before practice Thursday. “He’s tough. He’s fast. He’s physical. The game’s important to him. He puts the team first. He went out and made a lot of plays in the preseason. He’s a guy who we like his toughness. You need that on your team, especially in the kicking game. I think he’s done a good job.”

Injury update

Tackle Julién Davenport, who started the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, was added to the Dolphins’ injury report Thursday.

Davenport was listed as a limited participant in practice with a knee injury.

On the flip side, safety Walt Aikens was removed from the injury report after being included Wednesday.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf), safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and linebacker Trent Harris (foot) did not practice for a second consecutive day; safety Bobby McCain (shoulder) was limited again; and defensive end Charles Harris (wrist) again was listed as a full participant.

Related Content

Top News: Brian Flores Remembers 9/11
news

Top News: Brian Flores Remembers 9/11

Brian Flores took time to reflect on the impact 9/11 still has on he and his family.
Top News: Chad O'Shea Likes Improvement From Offensive Line
news

Top News: Chad O'Shea Likes Improvement From Offensive Line

Offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea called the offensive line a 'work in progress,' but is encouraged by their progress.
Top News: Jerome Baker's Strong Message
news

Top News: Jerome Baker's Strong Message

Jerome Baker is confident the Dolphins will bounce back and stick together.
Top News: J'Marcus Webb Ready To Contribute Immediately
news

Top News: J'Marcus Webb Ready To Contribute Immediately

Rookie Christian Wilkins is looking forward to his first NFL regular season game.
Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus
news

Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus

Brian Flores and the coaching staff have a starting lineup in mind for the o-line.
Top News: Kenyan Drake Ready To Deliver
news

Top News: Kenyan Drake Ready To Deliver

Kenyan Drake is ready physically and mentally for the start of the regular season.
Top News: Plenty Of Options In Passing Game
news

Top News: Plenty Of Options In Passing Game

The Dolphins have an impressive group of players at wide receiver.
Top News: Raekwon McMillan Returns To Practice
news

Top News: Raekwon McMillan Returns To Practice

The linebacker is ready for the home opener against the Ravens.
Top News: Dolphins Continue To Make Roster Moves
news

Top News: Dolphins Continue To Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins continued their roster makeover Sunday with a series of moves.
Top News: Jake Rudock Expecting Significant Playing Time Against New Orleans Saints
news

Top News: Jake Rudock Expecting Significant Playing Time Against New Orleans Saints

Jake Rudock is expected to get most of the playing time at quarterback on Thursday night.
Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One
news

Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One

Albert Wilson has yet to play in a preseason game, but he says he’s ready for some game action.

Advertising