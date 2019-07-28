Top News: 'Competition At Every Position'

Flaherty said that even though Deiter has the ability to play both guard and center, the strategy has been to keep him at guard for the time being to help his development.

“You see flashes,” Flaherty said. “That’s why we drafted him, but he is a long ways away. He’s a long ways away of being where Michael is going to be a good NFL player. That’s not saying that through the next couple of weeks he cannot gain some ground. That’s what we expect him to do. Then we’ll see where’s he at when it comes to Week 1. I’ll say this, the guys I have in that room are hard workers. I think they are tough, physical guys. When you have that type of mentality, you have a good opportunity to get better and possibly win the job.”