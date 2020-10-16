Top News: Godchaux to IR, Other Injury Updates

The Dolphins announced today they placed defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve. A fifth-round pick in 2017, Godchaux had previously only missed one game in his NFL career, playing in 52 games with 42 starts.
"Godchaux is going to go on IR this evening," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "We're still working through who we would potentially bring up or flex, so that's where we're at on that front."
The Dolphins and Jets Friday injury reports are available.
For the Dolphins: defensive end Shaq Lawson, tight end Durham Smythe and linebacker Kyle Van Noy are all questionable.
"Shaq and Kyle, they were limited today and they'll be listed as questionable," Flores said. "We'll just work through that. It may be a pregame workout. We'll just see how they progress today, tomorrow and up until game time."
For the visiting Jets: offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and quarterback Sam Darnold are doubtful.
Cornerback Bless Austin, offensive lineman Alex Lewis, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and defensive linemen John Franklin-Meyers and Quinnen Williams are all questionable.
The Dolphins signed Shaq Lawson in March after his four years with the Buffalo Bills. Sunday's win over the 49ers was the first game Lawson missed as a member of the Dolphins. Through the first four games, Lawson tallied 200 total snaps. He was happy to see the team win, but he wishes he could've been out there with his teammates.
"Those guys went out there and executed last week," Lawson said. "I missed my brothers out there. I wanted to be out there with those boys; but unfortunately I wasn't. Watching those guys last week just gave me juice."
On the other side, in the trenches, rookie offensive lineman Robert Hunt made his first career start. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunt kept pass rushers at bay. On 33 pass-blocking snaps, Hunt's man never hit the quarterback (no sacks, no hits allowed).
Hunt certainly settled into the game, but were there any pre-game jitters?
"I wouldn't say (I was) nervous, but it's just a feeling you get before the game, little feelings in my stomach," Hunt said. "I talk myself up, so I talked to myself and when it was game time, it was game time."
From a rookie to the most-tenured defender on the Dolphins roster, Bobby McCain is pitching an opposing passer rating of just 2.8 according to PFF. McCain's mark is the best among all NFL safeties this season.
Sunday in San Francisco, cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones both played more than 50 percent of the defense's snaps for the first time this season. McCain talked on Friday about the communication and trust developing between the veterans in the secondary.
"We communicate well with each other. I try to make sure everybody's on the same page," McCain said. "We all try to make sure we're in the same – in the right calls, so we can execute the right plan. That's our job at the end of the day, is to talk to one another and communicate and defend the deep part of the field and tackle well. That's all in our job description."
With game day just 48 hours away, the Dolphins have one focus – the Jets.
"We're really focused on the Jets and we try to keep those long-term thoughts and where people think we're supposed to be, where we think we're supposed to be, to a minimum and just try to focus on getting one win this week," McCain said.
"My juices are flowing trying to get prepared for the Jets," Flores said. "That's kind of where all of my energy has been."
