Top News: Godchaux to IR, Other Injury Updates

The Dolphins signed Shaq Lawson in March after his four years with the Buffalo Bills. Sunday's win over the 49ers was the first game Lawson missed as a member of the Dolphins. Through the first four games, Lawson tallied 200 total snaps. He was happy to see the team win, but he wishes he could've been out there with his teammates.

"Those guys went out there and executed last week," Lawson said. "I missed my brothers out there. I wanted to be out there with those boys; but unfortunately I wasn't. Watching those guys last week just gave me juice."

On the other side, in the trenches, rookie offensive lineman Robert Hunt made his first career start. According to Pro Football Focus, Hunt kept pass rushers at bay. On 33 pass-blocking snaps, Hunt's man never hit the quarterback (no sacks, no hits allowed).

Hunt certainly settled into the game, but were there any pre-game jitters?

"I wouldn't say (I was) nervous, but it's just a feeling you get before the game, little feelings in my stomach," Hunt said. "I talk myself up, so I talked to myself and when it was game time, it was game time."

From a rookie to the most-tenured defender on the Dolphins roster, Bobby McCain is pitching an opposing passer rating of just 2.8 according to PFF. McCain's mark is the best among all NFL safeties this season.