Top News: Thursday Dolphins Headlines

Head Coach Brian Flores has a list of qualities he’d like to have in his cornerbacks, but size does not happen to be one of them.

“My favorite DB is Antoine Winfield,” Flores said. “He wasn’t all that tall but he was a great player. No. I would say no. If you’re a good player, you’re a good player.

“(Winfield) tackled, he blitzed. I just thought he was a really solid, tough, physical (corner). (He) could cover. He could cover kicks. He was a really good player.”

Winfield, who was listed at 5-9, 180, earned three Pro Bowl invitations during a 14-year NFL career (1999-2012) with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.