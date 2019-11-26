AC In The AM: More On Ryan Fitzpatrick, What's Next For The Dolphins

I still can’t get over the Ryan Fitzpatrick press conference after Sunday’s loss to the Browns. The words he spoke. The class he exuded. The inner picture he provided of his character, his motivation and the importance of this game in his life as he turned 37 years old. I understand so much about this team is the future. But perhaps we need to spend an extra moment and enjoy the present and the impact Fitzpatrick has had on his teammates and, for that matter, the entire organization. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for one against the Browns. But it was more than that. We saw a kid emerge after each score, waving his arms, racing down the field, that ear-to-ear smile almost exploding through his helmet.

“I’ve got two boys at home that watch everything I do,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just want them to enjoy watching me play. I want to show them every single play, whether we’re up by 28 or down by 28, I’m going to give everything I have. And I’m hoping that rubs off on them a little bit whether it’s football or life.”