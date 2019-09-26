AC In The AM: The Infectious Personality Of Christian Wilkins

Wilkins is as refreshing as he is talented. He earned a starting job early in training camp and has gotten consistently better, playing his best game of the season last Sunday in Dallas with five tackles.

It isn’t easy for a rookie going up against a couple of veteran offensive linemen like Dallas center Travis Frederick and guard Zach Martin. But check the video, as they say. Wilkins held his own most of the day. On one play he even pressured Dallas quarterback Zak Prescott enough to help force a Bobby McCain interception. On another he beat a Fredrick block to tackle Ezekiel Elliott for no gain.

These are important moments in the growth of Wilkins. He well understands the experience he gained at Clemson will only take him so far. Now it’s about adjusting his game to this level, about refining some of his skills and about keeping that same sunny-day personality that in just about every way defines who he is.

See, Wilkins isn’t trying to minimize losing as much as he is trying to maximize the enormous opportunity in front of him.