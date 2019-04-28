Andy Cohen: A Productive & Well-Planned Draft

You’ve got to count him as a second round pick because that’s what he basically was for the Dolphins. His talent is unquestionable. The challenge for Rosen is taking that talent and successfully combining it with all the other ingredients you need to be a successful quarterback. The consistency. The decision-making. The leadership. The temperament. My gut feeling is that a change of scenery is exactly what Rosen needed and that the lessons he learned as a rookie – some of them hard lessons – will benefit himself and the Dolphins moving forward. One thing is certain: This summer just got a whole lot more interesting.