Chris Grier, Brian Flores Happy With Foundation Laid

“I was proud of the way they dealt with adversity throughout the course of the season,” Flores said. “I love the way they worked in practice, in meetings, in walk-throughs, and how towards the end, they really started trusting the process. I thought they really worked hard and they saw some of the fruits of their labor, not only yesterday, but the latter stages of the season. This team knows how to deal with adversity or they learned how to deal with adversity this season. I also mentioned that every season is a little bit different. This team is going to be different than the team we’ll have next year. That’s the business of the National Football League. I think we laid the right foundation and need to try to build on that moving forward.”