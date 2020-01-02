Christian Wilkins Enjoys Learning Experience During Rookie Season

“How much have I learned? More than I learned earning two degrees at a top-20 public institution in college in four years,” the former Clemson star said before the regular season finale at New England. “This year has been so big for me just learning everything on the field, off the field, just how to manage things, learning different techniques and just learning so much about the game and just trying to process so much information. It’s a lot. I’m definitely finding a lot out about myself through this year, through the good times, the bad times, the things happening on the field, off the field. I’m just learning a lot.

“I’m just learning a lot and just figuring things out from a technique standpoint. There’s just so much I’m learning, so just building that confidence, knowing that I can do it and that it can be done. Again, moving forward I just know what I need to work on to continue to improve and just be more consistent with things.”

While he always feels there’s more to be done, Wilkins clearly could see he was a more accomplished player at the end of the 2019 season than he was at the beginning.