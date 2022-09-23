Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

This week's game is the third regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel. If the Dolphins win, they would start the season off 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

It would be Miami's eighth straight win at Hard Rock Stadium, making it the longest winning streak in stadium history. It's the team's longest home win streak since a 10-game stretch from Dec. 17, 1984 to Sept. 14, 1986.

Through two games, the Dolphins have 854 total offensive yards and 739 passing yards.

The offense has started off strong as wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for 524 receiving yards. AFC Offensive Player of the Week Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 739 passing yards in two games.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones leads the team with 15 tackles and one sack. Safety Jevon Holland had an interception against the New England Patriots.