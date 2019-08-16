Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)
Game Facts
DATE: Friday, Aug. 16
TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
SITE: Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, Fla.
TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4) and Dolphins.com; in Fort Myers, WBBH-TV; in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW; in Orlando, WDRQ-TV
TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Jason Taylor, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline
TV REPLAY: NFL Network, Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 a.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)
RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Roly Martin, play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)
NFL GAME PASS: Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games and replays of every game as part of the NFL Game Pass package. For information, go to https://gamepass.nfl.com/packages.
The Series (Preseason)
SERIES RECORD: Dolphins leads 17-14
AT MIAMI: Buccaneers lead 8-7
AT ATLANTA: Dolphins lead 10-5
AT ORLANDO: Buccaneers lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 at Miami; Buccaneers 26, Dolphins 24
SERIES TREND: The Buccaneers have won five of the teams’ past six preseason meetings. The Dolphins’ one victory in that span was a 20-14 decision at Raymond James Stadium in 2014.
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins had four running plays of 10 yards or longer against Tampa Bay in the preseason game last season, one each by Senorise Perry (15 yards), Kalen Ballage (14), Buddy Howell (10) and Kenyan Drake (10).
Scouting Report
TAMPA BAY’S 2018 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 5-11 (no playoffs)
TAMPA BAY’S 2019 PRESEASON RECORD: 0-1
LAST WEEK: Lost 30-28 at Pittsburgh
OVERVIEW: Like the Dolphins, the Buccaneers made a coaching change in the offseason when they hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. He put together a staff that features several former Dolphins coaches, including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. The Bucs focused on upgrading their defense in the offseason as they selected players on that side of the ball with their first five selections of the 2019 NFL draft, including first-round pick Devin White, a linebacker from LSU. The biggest offseason veteran acquisition was another defensive player, former Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. On offense, the Bucs are hoping that former first overall selection Jameis Winston can pick up where he left off last season when he had 13 touchdown passes against only four interceptions in the final seven games. His top target again figures to be wide receiver Mike Evans, who reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, including a career-high 1,524 yards on 86 receptions in 2018. Winston was 5-for-6 for 40 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin in his one series of work in the preseason opener at Pittsburgh, while backup QB Ryan Griffin passed for 330 yards in the final 2½ quarters.
KEY NEW FACES: LB Devin White (draft-1st round), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (draft-2nd), K Matt Gay (draft-5th), DE Ndamukong Suh (L.A. Rams), LB/S Deone Bucannon (Arizona), WR Breshad Perriman (Cleveland)
KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Gerald McCoy, CB Brent Grimes, WR Adam Humphries, P Bryan Anger