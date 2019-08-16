Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Buccaneers

OVERVIEW: Like the Dolphins, the Buccaneers made a coaching change in the offseason when they hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. He put together a staff that features several former Dolphins coaches, including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers. The Bucs focused on upgrading their defense in the offseason as they selected players on that side of the ball with their first five selections of the 2019 NFL draft, including first-round pick Devin White, a linebacker from LSU. The biggest offseason veteran acquisition was another defensive player, former Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. On offense, the Bucs are hoping that former first overall selection Jameis Winston can pick up where he left off last season when he had 13 touchdown passes against only four interceptions in the final seven games. His top target again figures to be wide receiver Mike Evans, who reached 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five NFL seasons, including a career-high 1,524 yards on 86 receptions in 2018. Winston was 5-for-6 for 40 yards and a 9-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin in his one series of work in the preseason opener at Pittsburgh, while backup QB Ryan Griffin passed for 330 yards in the final 2½ quarters.