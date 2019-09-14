Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins (0-1) vs. New England Patriots (1-0)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Sept. 15
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV ANNOUNCERS: Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Dan Fouts, color analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline reporter
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 55-52 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 38-15
AT NEW ENGLAND: Patriots lead 36-17
AT TAMPA: Patriots lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Patriots 33
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins are 7-1 against New England in September matchups in Miami. The Dolphins recorded victories in 1973 (44-23), 1983 (34-24), 1984 (28-7), 1994 (39-35), 1996 (24-10), 2002 (10-3) and 2014 (33-20). The only blemish was a 38-24 loss in a Monday night game in a 2011 season opener. Click here to read more Matchup Memories.
SERIES TREND: The home team has dominated the series of late, winning 11 of the past 12 meetings. The Dolphins have defeated New England in Miami in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
Scouting Report
NEW ENGLAND’S RECORD: 1-0
LAST GAME: Beat Pittsburgh 33-3
OVERVIEW: The defending Super Bowl champions opened their 2019 regular season looking as impressive as ever with a dominating 33-3 Sunday night victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ageless Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to play in a 20th season with one team, and marked the occasion with a typical Brady performance, as he passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the TD passes went to former University of Miami standout Phillip Dorsett and the other to Josh Gordon. Brady’s receiving corps also includes Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Antonio Brown, who is expected to make his Patriots debut today after he was signed last Saturday following his release from the Oakland Raiders. New England did lose perennial Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski when he retired, but its offense has remarkable depth not only at wide receiver but also at running back with 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, pass-catching threat James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden, who spent last season with the Dolphins. The Patriots defense, which was the driving force in the 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the last Super Bowl, again was dominant in its season opener, holding Pittsburgh to its lowest point total since early in the 2016 season. The strength of the New England defense is the secondary, with its starting group of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty along with safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty, Jason’s twin brother. The linebacker corps is led by former first-round pick Dont’a Hightower and veteran Jamie Collins Jr., who is back with New England after being traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season after he had earned his only Pro Bowl invitation the previous year. Bill Belichick, now in his 20th season as Patriots head coach, needs seven victories to join Dolphins Hall of Famer Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches to reach 300.
KEY NEW FACES: CB Joejuan Williams (draft-2nd round), DL Chase Winovich (draft-3rd), QB Jarrett Stidham (draft-4th), P Jake Bailey (draft-5th), RB Brandon Bolden (Miami), LB Jamie Collins Sr. (Cleveland), OL Jermaine Eluemunor (Baltimore), OL Korey Cunningham (Arizona), DL Michael Bennett (Philadelphia), WR Antonio Brown (Oakland)
KEY VETERANS GONE: TE Rob Gronkowski, DE Trey Flowers, DT Malcom Brown, RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Dwayne Allen, QB Brian Hoyer, P Ryan Allen, C David Andrews (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|S Reshad Jones (ankle)
|DE Charles Harris (wrist)
|WR Albert Wilson (hip/calf)
|LB Trent Harris (foot)
|C Daniel Kilgore (shoulder)
|S Bobby McCain (shoulder)
|New England Patriots
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring)
|T Marcus Cannon (shoulder)
|TE Matt LaCosse (ankle)