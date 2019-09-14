Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

OVERVIEW: The defending Super Bowl champions opened their 2019 regular season looking as impressive as ever with a dominating 33-3 Sunday night victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ageless Tom Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to play in a 20th season with one team, and marked the occasion with a typical Brady performance, as he passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the TD passes went to former University of Miami standout Phillip Dorsett and the other to Josh Gordon. Brady’s receiving corps also includes Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman and seven-time Pro Bowl selection Antonio Brown, who is expected to make his Patriots debut today after he was signed last Saturday following his release from the Oakland Raiders. New England did lose perennial Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski when he retired, but its offense has remarkable depth not only at wide receiver but also at running back with 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, pass-catching threat James White, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden, who spent last season with the Dolphins. The Patriots defense, which was the driving force in the 13-3 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the last Super Bowl, again was dominant in its season opener, holding Pittsburgh to its lowest point total since early in the 2016 season. The strength of the New England defense is the secondary, with its starting group of cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty along with safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty, Jason’s twin brother. The linebacker corps is led by former first-round pick Dont’a Hightower and veteran Jamie Collins Jr., who is back with New England after being traded to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season after he had earned his only Pro Bowl invitation the previous year. Bill Belichick, now in his 20th season as Patriots head coach, needs seven victories to join Dolphins Hall of Famer Don Shula and George Halas as the only coaches to reach 300.