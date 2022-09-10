Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
Our home opener will be the first regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel. For three years straight, the Dolphins and Patriots have played against each other as the opener.
The past few weeks have been filled with getting our 53-man roster determined and signing players to our practice squad. Take a look at the photo gallery below to see who made the roster.
Check out our 53-Man Roster for the 2022 season.
Miami Dolphins – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
New England Patriots – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.
Also, get to know defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at the Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our recent how to watch story.
If the Dolphins win, it will be seventh straight home victory, dating back to Nov. 7, 2021. which would be the team's longest home winning streak since a seven-game stretch from Dec. 2, 2001, to Oct. 6, 2002.
There's still time to purchase tickets to the game and remember to view the Game Center for the latest coverage.