Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Sep 10, 2022 at 04:14 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

_1920x1080-2-resized

Our home opener will be the first regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel. For three years straight, the Dolphins and Patriots have played against each other as the opener.

The past few weeks have been filled with getting our 53-man roster determined and signing players to our practice squad. Take a look at the photo gallery below to see who made the roster.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster

Check out our 53-Man Roster for the 2022 season.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
1 / 53

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
2 / 53

Tyreek Hill during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
3 / 53

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
4 / 53

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Melvin Ingram III during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
5 / 53

Melvin Ingram III during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
6 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (48) during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
7 / 53

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (48) during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 53

Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates during a week 16 NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in New Orleans. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
9 / 53

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates during a week 16 NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 in New Orleans. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates and jumps into the stands with fans during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
10 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) celebrates and jumps into the stands with fans during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Cornerback Nik Needham (40) celebrates during an NFL week 9 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 3rd, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
11 / 53

Cornerback Nik Needham (40) celebrates during an NFL week 9 game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 3rd, 2019. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
12 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)
13 / 53

Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Lauren Sopourn/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
14 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) celebrates during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (Miami Dolphins)
15 / 53

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
16 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) prior to an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
17 / 53

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (Miami Dolphins)
18 / 53

Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
19 / 53

Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) leads the huddle prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
20 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) leads the huddle prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
21 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen (27) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
22 / 53

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Safety Eric Rowe (21) during an NFL Football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
23 / 53

Safety Eric Rowe (21) during an NFL Football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
24 / 53

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
25 / 53

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
26 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Greg Little (75) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Miami Dolphins)
27 / 53

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Greg Little (75) during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Cincinnati. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)
28 / 53

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
29 / 53

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
30 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) on the Dolphins Photo set during media day 2021 on Monday, June 13, 2021 in Davie, Fla. (Hiro Ueno/Miami Dolphins)
31 / 53

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) on the Dolphins Photo set during media day 2021 on Monday, June 13, 2021 in Davie, Fla. (Hiro Ueno/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Elandon Roberts during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
32 / 53

Elandon Roberts during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Brandon Jones during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
33 / 53

Brandon Jones during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
34 / 53

Miami Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (38) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)
35 / 53

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (38) during an NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
36 / 53

Teddy Bridgewater during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) celebrates sack during to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins)
37 / 53

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) celebrates sack during to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins)

Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)
38 / 53

Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Connor Williams during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
39 / 53

Connor Williams during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (51) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
40 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (51) during the 2022 Miami Dolphins Media Day on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)
41 / 53

Miami Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem (42) during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Carlos Goldman/ Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Hunter Long (84) before a week 15 NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
42 / 53

Miami Dolphins tight end Hunter Long (84) before a week 15 NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter (82) during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
43 / 53

Miami Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter (82) during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tackle Larnel Coleman (79) and guard Robert Jones (65) lined up before the play during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in Cincinnati. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)
44 / 53

Miami Dolphins tackle Larnel Coleman (79) and guard Robert Jones (65) lined up before the play during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 in Cincinnati. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) lined up before the play during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
45 / 53

Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) lined up before the play during a Week 8 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) before a Week 6 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in London. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
46 / 53

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) before a Week 6 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in London. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) before a Week 6 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in London. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins via AP)
47 / 53

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) before a Week 6 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in London. (Peter McMahon/ Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Myles Gaskin (37) leaps for a touchdown during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mary Holt/Miami Dolphins via AP)
48 / 53

Miami Dolphins runningback Myles Gaskin (37) leaps for a touchdown during a Week 12 NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mary Holt/Miami Dolphins via AP)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
49 / 53

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (87) during a preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, August 13th 2022 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
50 / 53

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (87) during a preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, August 13th 2022 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Trey Flowers (93)
51 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Trey Flowers (93)

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during a preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, August 13th 2022 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
52 / 53

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during a preseason game vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, August 13th 2022 (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
53 / 53

Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) during a preseason game vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 20th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

New England Patriots – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Also, get to know defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah more in this week's episode of Dolphins Today.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at the Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our recent how to watch story.

If the Dolphins win, it will be seventh straight home victory, dating back to Nov. 7, 2021. which would be the team's longest home winning streak since a seven-game stretch from Dec. 2, 2001, to Oct. 6, 2002.

There's still time to purchase tickets to the game and remember to view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

