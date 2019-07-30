AC In The AM: Rookie No More, 2018 Class Shows Promise

We see it every year. A rookie comes back as a second-year player and the difference is often remarkable. The clarity. The confidence. The growth. It’s all there. It’s almost as if a light goes on for these players, a light that allows them to take their pro football careers to another level.

“It’s not exactly like a switch goes on,” said Dolphins second-year linebacker Quentin Poling. “It’s more of a dimmer that you keep sliding to get brighter and brighter.”

The most recent example of this is the Dolphins’ Class of 2018, a productive draft on many fronts right out of the gate, but now looking better all the time. To a man, the eight players selected in April of 2018 have returned for their second seasons in South Florida with a more well defined sense of purpose, with a clearer knowledge of what is expected and with lessons learned from a year ago that have brought about subtle changes in their games.

The game is slowing down for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe are bulking up. Jerome Baker is so much wiser. Kalen Ballage is more complete. Get the idea? All eight players selected are back for a second season -- an accomplishment by itself -- and you don’t have to search hard to notice the changes in all of them.

Changes for the better. Changes that can potentially springboard their careers. Changes that have allowed them to think less and react more.

Why, remember a year ago all the stories written about Gesicki and his roommate, Smythe, how they needed a big blackboard in their dorm room just to keep pace with all the X’s and O’s that seemed so foreign at the time?

Now the blackboard is gone. “We just quiz each other all the time,” Gesicki said. “We don’t need the blackboard anymore.”

Granted, they are now learning a new system all over again and that has to create some pause in this growing process, but not as much of a pause as you’d think. See, it isn’t the X’s and O’s as much as it is the do’s and don’ts. It isn’t as much about where to line up as it is how to practice, how to study, how to conduct yourself and generally how to deal with all the complexities and expectations of this pressure-cooker life.

“It’s mental,” said Baker. “The physical stuff you get used to. But the mental stuff challenges you every day. That’s the big difference in me. I’m not overwhelmed anymore. I have a better understanding of what this is all about.”

One thing is certain: The growth we expect from the Class of 2018, the growth we have seen during the first week of training camp, is essential to the overall success of this team.