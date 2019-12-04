Eric Rowe's Switch To Safety Pays Off

“I had no idea, no idea,” he said. “I just kept playing week to week and my agent was like, ‘They want to extend you.’ I was like, ‘Oh shoot, that’s great.’ I don’t have to worry about free agency, kind of like where am I going to be next year? (Or) me and my wife have got to move. You know how all that goes. Stability. Everything is great.”

Another factor Rowe likes is the steady improvement he has seen from the Dolphins through the course of the 2019 season.

That has him excited about being a key player in the eventual resurgence of the team.