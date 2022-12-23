Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard were selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and will be heading to Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

The Dolphins are looking for a win after losing three games on the road. If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-6, posting their third all-time win on Christmas. The last time the Dolphins played on December 25 was 16 years ago in 2006. A victory would be Miami's 12th win at Hard Rock Stadium in the past 13 games, the best 13-game stretch in stadium history.

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with various holiday festivities for fans on Sunday.

In 14 games this year, the team is averaging 96.9 rushing yards and 273.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,646 receiving yards. The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has two 1,000-yard receivers with Hill and Waddle.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 3,238 passing yards. He also is the highest rated passer in the NFL this year (107.2). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 743 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranks second in the NFL in yards per play (6.24).