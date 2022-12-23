Presented by

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the holidays after being on the road for the past three weeks. The 15th game of the season is on Sunday, December 25, 2022 against the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Countdown_1920x1080

Tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard were selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games and will be heading to Las Vegas on February 5, 2023.

The Dolphins are looking for a win after losing three games on the road. If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-6, posting their third all-time win on Christmas. The last time the Dolphins played on December 25 was 16 years ago in 2006. A victory would be Miami's 12th win at Hard Rock Stadium in the past 13 games, the best 13-game stretch in stadium history.

Hard Rock Stadium will be filled with various holiday festivities for fans on Sunday.

In 14 games this year, the team is averaging 96.9 rushing yards and 273.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,646 receiving yards. The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has two 1,000-yard receivers with Hill and Waddle.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 3,238 passing yards. He also is the highest rated passer in the NFL this year (107.2). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 743 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranks second in the NFL in yards per play (6.24).

On defense, linebacker Jerome Baker has 89 tackles and 4.0 sacks while linebacker Elandon Roberts has 86 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 81 tackles, which leads all NFL defensive linemen.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - December 21

Take a look at photos from practice on December 21, 2022.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) catches a football during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
XX during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
XX during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) catches a football during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
XX performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (97) stretching during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (96) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Holiday t-shirt during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
XX during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (96) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) stretching during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen (27), cornerback Xavien Howard (25), and XX during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen (49) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (96) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman (97) performing a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 21
Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Miami Dolphins (8-6) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Green Bay Packers (6-8) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium on FOX. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins play Saturday Night Football on the road this week. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are playing Sunday Night Football on the road this week. The 13th game of the season is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after being on the road the past two weeks. The 10th game of the season against the Cleveland Browns is on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road again to Chicago this weekend. The ninth game of the season against the Chicago Bears is on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Advertising