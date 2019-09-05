I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Speak Thursday

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“I like where Albert is. He's come a long way from where he was earlier in training camp.”
— Wide receiver Albert Wilson appears ready to make a significant contribution on offense and pick up where he left off last season before his hip injury. With his ability to make plays several ways, Wilson could end up being one of the most important players on the Dolphins offense in 2019.
“He's gotten better in a lot of different areas. The goal right now is to take it one play at a time.”
— Tight end Mike Gesicki is ready to start his second season after joining the Dolphins as a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. Gesicki has obviously physical attributes and the key for him this season will be to deliver on a consistent basis.
“All those guys are in good condition. All those guys are ready to play.”
— The three offensive linemen who joined the Dolphins since the preseason finale against New Orleans last Thursday — Danny Isidora, Evan Boehm and Julién Davenport — will be ready to contribute against Baltimore on Sunday if called upon. The three players added to the depth along the offensive line, as well as provided additional flexibility.
“I'm confident. We've got some disruptive players in there.”
— This is what Flores said when he was asked about the front seven on defense. The official depth chart released this week showed the Dolphins as a 3-4 team, with Davon Godchaux, John Jenkins and first-round pick Christian Wilkins as the listed starters on the defensive line and a starting linebacker corps of Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Charles Harris and Sam Eguavoen.