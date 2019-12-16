I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Dolphins-Giants

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media Monday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“Same as it always is. Let’s get better in practice. Let’s improve in practice, meetings and walk-throughs and try to go pay a good football game on Sunday.”
— Flores was asked what his message to his players was approaching the final two games of the regular season. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise that Flores talked about simply making sure there’s steady improvement because that’s been his message the entire season.
“We’re always going to do what we feel is in the best interest of this team. We’re going to play the guys who give us the best chance to win. We feel like that’s Ryan. It’s been that way for the last 8-10 weeks.”
— Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback next Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, though Flores was asked about the temptation of getting another look at second-year player Josh Rosen.
“Not enough production. We’ve got to punch it in. We’e gotten stalled out too often.”
— After a brilliant stretch in the red zone, the Dolphins have struggled the past two games against the Jets and the Giants and Flores says it’s simply a matter of not coming up with key plays. The Dolphins produced at an NFL-best 80 percent clip during the eight-week span from Week 6 through Week 13, but are 0-for-8 over the past two games.
“You’re seeing steady improvement and we’ve just got to build on that week to week.”
— Tackle Julién Davenport has started the past three games at left tackle after coming off injured reserve, and Flores believes he’s seen steady progress. Flores likes Davenport’s athletic ability but is looking for more consistency when it comes to his fundamentals.