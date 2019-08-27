Illness Sidelines Ryan Fitzpatrick Today, No Impact On QB Decision

After indicating that no decision has been made in regards to the opening-day starter at quarterback, Flores said Fitzpatrick’s illness would not be a factor.

“It’s an illness,” Flores said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. His evaluation will be what it’s been this spring and training camp. I think he's done a lot. We know what it is, this training camp along with his history in this league. I think we’ve got a good evaluation of Fitz and that won’t affect him much.”