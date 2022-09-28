Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Ohio for the upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after defeating the Bills on Sunday.

It's a short week for the players and coaches as they get ready to go for the nationally-televised contest. If the Dolphins win, it would be the team's first 4-0 start since 1995.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel could become the first head coach in Dolphins history to win his first four games.

A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs, for the Dolphins.

In three games, the Dolphins have 1066 total offensive yards and 925 passing yards. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leads the team with 342 receiving yards while wide receiver Tyreek Hill has 317 receiving yards. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 925 passing yards in three games.