Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

Sep 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Ohio for the upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals after defeating the Bills on Sunday.

It's a short week for the players and coaches as they get ready to go for the nationally-televised contest. If the Dolphins win, it would be the team's first 4-0 start since 1995.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel could become the first head coach in Dolphins history to win his first four games.

A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs, for the Dolphins.

In three games, the Dolphins have 1066 total offensive yards and 925 passing yards. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle leads the team with 342 receiving yards while wide receiver Tyreek Hill has 317 receiving yards.  Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has 925 passing yards in three games.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones leads the team with 24 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. Safety Jevon Holland has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. Linebacker Melvin Ingram has two sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Miami Dolphins (3-0) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video at Paycor Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Thursday night and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

