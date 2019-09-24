Safety Steven Parker Makes First Career Start In Dallas

Rookie free agent guard Shaq Calhoun made his NFL debut Sunday when he came in to replace Danny Isidora in the second quarter.

“It felt good going out there against the Cowboys,” Calhoun said. “The Cowboys were my favorite team growing up. As a young child, I had their uniform growing up, so it felt to get my first playing time against the Cowboys.”

Calhoun, who was inactive for the season opener and was active but did not play in Week 2 against New England, wound up playing 42 of the Dolphins’ 72 offensive snaps against Dallas.

The rookie free agent from Mississippi State said the biggest difference between college and the NFL was blocking for the passing game.

“I was anxious at first because I had to get a feel for the speed, but then after that I got settled,” he said. “It was really just on the passing downs because run blocking in the games it’s always the same, but once you get in the passing down it’s very different in the NFL than in college. There’s a lot going on.”

“The speed and all the games and twists that defenses run, it’s just different.”

Calhoun said he felt he did pretty well in his first NFL regular season action, but isn’t looking too far ahead.