The Blitz: Friday, September 17, 2021

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller was absent from Thursday's practice. The team announced he was not injured, and it was an absence due to a personal matter. Andrew Van Ginkel, Adam Shaheen, and Preston Williams were all limited in Wednesday's practice but were full participants for Thursday's practice. To read the full injury report, click here.
Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Brandon Gaudin (play by play) and Matt Millen (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
Hard Rock Stadium is the first venue to be FARECheck-certified. For all 2021 Miami Dolphins home games, there will be four grab-and-go's on the 100 and 300 levels with numerous options for the food allergy community, all produced in a FARECheck kitchen.
Linebacker Jerome Baker on the Dolphins' 2020 Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills:
"Last year was last year. We watched the film and saw what we did wrong."
The Miami Dolphins and CITY Furniture welcomed 5 Breakthrough Miami scholars to Hard Rock Stadium for a big surprise at the Delivering Hope Event.
In 2019, Brian Flores became the second former assistant coach to Bill Belichick to become the Miami Dolphins Head Coach. Who was the first?
Behind two touchdowns from running back Lamar Smith (1 rushing, 1 receiving), the Dolphins beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-6 on Sunday Night Football. At halftime of this game, the Miami Dolphins organization honored recently retired quarterback Dan Marino and retired his #13 jersey.
Game-Time Temperature for Sunday, Sep 19th in Miami Gardens: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Parking Lots Open: 9 am
Stadium Gates Open: 11 am
Kickoff: 1 pm
Answer to Trivia Question:Nick Saban. He served as Bill Belichick's defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94.