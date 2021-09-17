The Blitz: Friday, September 17, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Friday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller was absent from Thursday's practice. The team announced he was not injured, and it was an absence due to a personal matter. Andrew Van Ginkel, Adam Shaheen, and Preston Williams were all limited in Wednesday's practice but were full participants for Thursday's practice. To read the full injury report, click here.

Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills will be broadcast at 1 pm ET on FOX. The announcers for the game will be Brandon Gaudin (play by play) and Matt Millen (analyst). To see if the game will be aired on your local FOX affiliate, CLICK HERE. Locally in South Florida, the game can be heard on AM 560 The Joe WQAM / KISS Country 99.9 FM. The Spanish broadcast will be carried by Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.