The Blitz: Monday, December 13, 2021

Quote of the Day

Jerome Baker: "So a cool experience, I'd say one cool experience I always go back. Chris Chambers, he used to have camps back up in Cleveland. It was like every year, he used to have it at Collinwood, I think – whatever the school was – and I remember sitting in there. I'm hearing him talk. I was like, 'one day I'm going to play in the NFL and be just like him.' And he had this fastest kid camp, like a board or whatever and I won it one year. Fast forward, years later, I end up working out in his gym and I told him like, 'you probably don't remember, but when you had those camps, I was one of those little kids.' And it was just like a cool experience of years later just to see – I remember that camp, I remember everything I was going through, everything he said – and just to see me in the NFL now, it definitely is a cool experience. I had a few things like that. I used to go to Ben Wallace's camp. So it's definitely cool just to look back and see all those camps, see all those experiences I had. That's why I try so hard to bring that to other kids and have other people experience that."