The Blitz: Monday, December 13, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Monday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins placed Running Backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Xavien Howard intercepted New York Giants QB Mike Glennon on a deep pass near the end zone in the first quarter last week. It was the fourth interception of the season for Howard and his third takeaway in the past four games. Howard leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered the NFL in 2016.
Christian Wilkins currently has 57 tackles on the season, which is a single-season career-high for him. His previous career-high was 56 tackles in 2019.
Mike Gesicki currently has 59 receptions on the season, which is a single-season career-high for him. His previous high was 53 receptions in 2020.
Tua Tagovailoa is already near the top in several Miami Dolphins career passer charts. He is second in completion percentage (67.4 pct.) and passer rating (91.5) and tied for fifth in 300-yard passing games (3).
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
When you were younger, did you ever run into a professional athlete and have a really cool experience or really like "man, I'm never going to act like that guy"?
Jerome Baker: "So a cool experience, I'd say one cool experience I always go back. Chris Chambers, he used to have camps back up in Cleveland. It was like every year, he used to have it at Collinwood, I think – whatever the school was – and I remember sitting in there. I'm hearing him talk. I was like, 'one day I'm going to play in the NFL and be just like him.' And he had this fastest kid camp, like a board or whatever and I won it one year. Fast forward, years later, I end up working out in his gym and I told him like, 'you probably don't remember, but when you had those camps, I was one of those little kids.' And it was just like a cool experience of years later just to see – I remember that camp, I remember everything I was going through, everything he said – and just to see me in the NFL now, it definitely is a cool experience. I had a few things like that. I used to go to Ben Wallace's camp. So it's definitely cool just to look back and see all those camps, see all those experiences I had. That's why I try so hard to bring that to other kids and have other people experience that."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
Emmanuel Ogbah invited Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade members from the Northwest Club to cheer him and the Miami Dolphins on against the Carolina Panthers.
Trivia
When did Bob Griese retire?
(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)
On this Day
The Miami Dolphins beat in-state rival the Jacksonville Jaguars 14-10 in Jacksonville to go 7-6 on the season. Ricky Williams led the way for the Dolphins rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown on the day. Miami Dolphins Quarterback Chad Henne went 21 of 29 for 220 yards passing and receiver Greg Camarillo caught 7 passes for 110 yards. The Miami Dolphins defense sacked Jaguars Quarterback David Garrard three times on the day. Joey Porter, Cameron Wake, and Reggie Torbor each registered one sack.
Answer to Trivia Question: After the 1980 Season