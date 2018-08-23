Presented by

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Stories & Highlights

Aug 23, 2018
RB Kenyan Drake went one-on-one with John Congemi yesterday.

Insider Andy Cohen broke down the key starting position battles heading into the most important preseason game.

Back on the weakside, LB Kiko Alonso is healthier and back to his 2016 form.

The Dolphins surprised the Booker T. Washington High School football team with an equipment delivery yesterday.

Adam Gase and the Dolphins are tuning out the preseason noise.

Rookie DB Minkah Fitzpatrick's traits are "rare" and have him on the path to being a starter.

Fitzpatrick is learning a lot from veteran CB Bobby McCain.

Jerome Baker's impact has been felt, but the rookie LB is improving his run defense.

Expectations continue to grow for rookie TE Mike Gesicki with each reception at practice.

The offensive line is gelling after developing chemistry during the offseason.

