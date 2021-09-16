The Blitz: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was removed from the COVID-19 list and was placed back on the 53-man Miami Dolphins active roster. However, he was limited in practice due to a knee injury. Preston Williams with a foot injury and Andrew Van Ginkel with a back injury were also limited in practice.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores when he met with the media on Wednesday, declined to say if defensive tackle will play again this season. Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury, and by rule, he must sit out at least 3 games. Coach Flores said he doesn't like giving timelines for injuries because everything with injuries is subject to change.

In last Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback for the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, completed 13 or 14 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on passes that were 9 yards or less. And on passes that were 20+ yards, Tua was 2 for 4 for 66 yards. (stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus)