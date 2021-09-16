Presented by

The Blitz: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Mike Oliva

Dolphins.com The Blitz Writer, President/Founder of DolphinsTalk.com

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Thursday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.

Morning Headlines

On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen was removed from the COVID-19 list and was placed back on the 53-man Miami Dolphins active roster. However, he was limited in practice due to a knee injury. Preston Williams with a foot injury and Andrew Van Ginkel with a back injury were also limited in practice.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores when he met with the media on Wednesday, declined to say if defensive tackle will play again this season. Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury, and by rule, he must sit out at least 3 games. Coach Flores said he doesn't like giving timelines for injuries because everything with injuries is subject to change.

In last Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots' second-year quarterback for the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, completed 13 or 14 passes for 113 yards and 1 touchdown on passes that were 9 yards or less. And on passes that were 20+ yards, Tua was 2 for 4 for 66 yards. (stats courtesy of Pro Football Focus)

The Miami Dolphins and Broxel announced a multi-year partnership on Wednesday. The financial technology company will develop the Official Prepaid Debit Card of The Miami Dolphins and entitle the 72 Club presented by Broxel. Gustavo Gutierrez, CEO, and Founder of Broxel, said, "We are proud of this partnership, excited about being part of The Miami Dolphins and South Florida community, and thrilled about offering the best cashless experience for every Dolphins fan. We have common values, and now we share the same goals."

Latest Dolphins Podcasts

Related Links

Quote of the Day

Tua on Dan Marino's best advice to him:

"Pick a Guy and Let it Fly."

Miami Dolphins in the Community

Miami Dolphins Kickoff Week continued on Tuesday with a visit to the Boys and Girls Club at Gwen Cherry Park. Miami Slush provided treats for the kids to go with some Miami Dolphins swag.

Trivia

Which Dolphins first-round draft pick in 1987 had two sons who also were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft?

(scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer)

Birthdays

Happy Birthday, Mack Hollins!

DSC_5179

On This Day

September 16, 1990: Miami Beats Buffalo 30-7 to Open the Season 2-0

The Miami Dolphins went to 2-0 to start the season after an easy 30-7 victory over division rival Buffalo. Dolphins running back Sammie Smith rushed for two touchdowns and Dan Marino threw another in the contest. The Dolphins defense sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly twice and also intercepted one of his passes. The Dolphins with nearly a 20-minute edge in the time of possession battle controlled the game from beginning to end.

Answer to Trivia Question:Defensive End John Bosa - His son Joey Bosa was a first-round pick in 2016 and Nick Bosa a first-round pick in 2019.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mike Oliva recaps the Wednesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

With a week of practice to look forward to prior to the home opener, Mike Oliva recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Monday, September 13, 2021

Following a week 1 win in New England, Mike Oliva recaps the Monday Morning Headlines for your Miami Dolphins, presented by Verizon.
news

The Blitz: Brian Flores Meets with the Media

Dolphins Head Coach announces staff changes, details draft and free agency plans and relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
news

The Blitz: Recapping Daniel Jeremiah Draft Conference Call

NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah fielded draft questions, reflecting on Austin Jackson's rookie year and Tua Tagovailoa participates in a Q&A of his own
news

The Blitz: The Big Fish

Solomon Kindley enjoyed a strong rookie season and now he's paying it forward
news

The Blitz: Friday March 5

Previewing the defensive backs on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, Bobby McCain's barista skills and the 305 Celebration
news

The Blitz: Wednesday March 3

A potential opponent and location for the 17th game proposal, Tagovailoa's birthday, and registration to Celebrate the 305 available now
news

The Blitz: Monday March 1

Malcolm Perry connects with 'The Mission Continues,' part of Football Unites
news

The Blitz: Friday February 26

Emmanuel Ogbah joined the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield
news

The Blitz: Wednesday February 24

Adam Shaheen prepping for Year 2, the heavy hands of Emmanuel Ogbah, Byron Jones and the Social Impact Committee and the top 10 plays of 2020
Advertising