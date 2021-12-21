The Blitz: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Mike Oliva of DolphinsTalk.com recaps the Tuesday Morning Headlines, community news, and more for your Miami Dolphins.
Morning Headlines
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed Running Back Duke Johnson and Safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. The team activated Running Back Phillip Lindsay and Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also placed Cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list and waived Safety Will Parks.
When asked about the status of Wide Receiver Will Fuller, and if he may return this week, Coach Flores said, "Will's had some setbacks in his rehab. I don't expect him this week and I don't expect him back this season."
With Safety Jevon Holland out of Sunday's game vs the Jets, the Miami Dolphins played Nik Needham some at safety. When Coach Flores was asked about the decision to play Needham at safety he said, "Nik is a smart player. He understands the defense just kind of conceptually, who is supposed to be in what spots. He hasn't had a lot of reps there obviously throughout the course of the year but was able to step in last week, take some practice reps and then really step up for us. I thought we had a lot of guys who stepped up, Nik being one of them. But just being down a few guys. Duke, obviously. Nik. Isaiah Ford. I think that's what we need. We need contributions from guys and really everyone. I think Nik, like I said, he's smart, it's important to him, he just wants to help the team. So safety, corner, nickel, we can really kind of plug him in a variety of spots and feel confident that he's going to get the job done."
The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with Verizon and AiFi, launched the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop, an autonomous retail experience powered by Verizon's 5G self-checkout activation to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 19. The first of its kind at an NFL stadium, the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop offers guests of the venue with grab & go checkout options to purchase snacks, beverages and merchandise in a fully autonomous and frictionless setting.
"As a global entertainment destination, we consistently look to implement experiences for our guests that exceed expectations in modernization and technology which are focal points in our partnership with Verizon." said Jeremy Walls, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer of the Miami Dolphins. "The Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop is at the forefront of future retail experiences, and we are excited to be the first NFL stadium to make this autonomous and free-standing concept available to fans."
Latest Dolphins Podcasts
Quote of the Day
What did you think about Running Back Duke Johnson, the game that he had, and just what he has brought to this running back room since joining on the practice squad?
Myles Gaskin: "(Duke) had a great performance. Very happy for him being able to do that back home. We were talking about that before the game, being able to play back home and what it's like for him. Just that experience of being the older dude, he brings a lot of energy every day. He still helps me out a lot just being the older guy, being in this league longer than I have been, how to take care of your body, things like that, just trying to pick up everything I can from him and just seeing what he did yesterday is just inspiring and just trying to build off of that."
Miami Dolphins in the Community
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and Dade County Federal hosted families of local fallen officers with The Broward Sheriff's Office Advisory Council.
Trivia
Who holds the Dolphins' franchise record for interceptions?
On this Day
Dan Marino and Lamar Thomas connected for three touchdowns leading the Miami Dolphins to a 31-21 win over the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Lamar Thomas had six receptions 136 yards and three touchdowns, Dan Marino threw 355 yards and had four touchdowns in the victory. The Dolphins' defense held John Elway to only 151 yards passing, intercepting him twice and sacking him once on the night. The win sent the Miami Dolphins to 10-5 on the season.
Answer to Trivia Question: Jake Scott with 35