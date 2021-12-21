The Blitz: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Morning Headlines

With Safety Jevon Holland out of Sunday's game vs the Jets, the Miami Dolphins played Nik Needham some at safety. When Coach Flores was asked about the decision to play Needham at safety he said, "Nik is a smart player. He understands the defense just kind of conceptually, who is supposed to be in what spots. He hasn't had a lot of reps there obviously throughout the course of the year but was able to step in last week, take some practice reps and then really step up for us. I thought we had a lot of guys who stepped up, Nik being one of them. But just being down a few guys. Duke, obviously. Nik. Isaiah Ford. I think that's what we need. We need contributions from guys and really everyone. I think Nik, like I said, he's smart, it's important to him, he just wants to help the team. So safety, corner, nickel, we can really kind of plug him in a variety of spots and feel confident that he's going to get the job done."