Top News: Laremy Tunsil Taking On Leadership Role

Tackle Laremy Tunsil is heading into his fourth season with the Dolphins looking to take on more of a leadership role, and it’s one he’d like to have for a long time.
Tunsil was part of what’s turning out to be a great 2016 draft class, and he watched cornerback Xavien Howard sign a contract extension in the offseason. Tunsil has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a new long-term contract of his own, but his only focus at the start of training camp is on getting better every day.
He did, however, say he would love nothing more than remain a member of the Dolphins for the duration of his NFL career.
“I would love that,” he said. “I would love to be with one organization for the rest of my career.”
Why?
“That’s just a goal for everybody,” he said. “Nobody wants to leave.”
Tunsil is one of three returning starters on the offensive line from the 2018 season opener along with Jesse Davis and Daniel Kilgore, a player to who he says he looks up.
But Tunsil is ready to become that kind of leader as well.
“Year 4 is more of a leadership standpoint,” he said. “That’s one thing I’ve got to learn and take that role day-by-day. I’ve just got to learn it and I’ll get it.”
Always looking
Coach Brian Flores confirmed Thursday morning that the Dolphins would work out former University of Miami wide receiver Allen Hurns, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys this week.
Hurns has played 68 NFL games with 49 starts since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent. His best season came in 2015 when he had 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He had 20 catches for 295 yards for the Cowboys in 2019 before his season ended with a leg injury in a playoff game against Seattle.
“I think we take a look at everyone who’s available, so (General Manager) Chris (Grier), (Vice President of Football Administration) Brandon (Shore), our personnel staff, they do a good job of just evaluating everyone who’s available,” Flores said. “Is this person a fit for our team? Regardless of position, age, etc. So I think that’ll be something that’s ongoing. Obviously Allen is available, and we’ll take a look at him like we do really anyone who’s available.
“We’ll evaluate him on film, evaluate him from a health standpoint, and that’s the case with really anyone we bring in.”
Coach conditioning
Head Coach Brian Flores looked like he finished practicing himself when he met the media before practice Thursday.
Flores explained that director of team security Drew Brooks got him involved in the Murph workout, a CrossFit routine that consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run — all done consecutively.
“I didn’t do the full one, let me tell you that right now,” Flores said. “I did a modified version of the ‘Murph.’ That’s part of my routine and workout right before. I’ll try to cut the sweating down a little bit tomorrow. It’s my first day, all right, guys? (laughter)”
Stadium and facility updates
Dolphins Vice Chairman, President & CEO Tom Garfinkel discussed the changes at Hard Rock Stadium for the 2019 season, the most significant of which will be outside the facility.
Garfinkel said work is ongoing on the pedestrian bridges, with the bridge over Dan Marino Boulevard already in place. The other, over the Turnpike access road, will get lifted into place next week. The expectation is that both bridges will be completed in time for the start of the regular season September.
“It’ll certainly make things safer at the stadium and also will make it easier because the pedestrian traffic holds up the vehicular traffic, which makes it take longer to get out,” Garfinkel said. “So now the cars can just flow out freely and you’ll be able to get out a lot easier, which is important, and obviously keeping all the pedestrians safe is even more important.”
Garfinkel also provided an update on the new practice facility to be built adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium.
“We’ve started some of the land development there in the parking lots,” Garfinkel said. “That work has begun. We’ll have a groundbreaking on that next month — we’ll be announcing that soon.”
While the renovation of Hard Rock Stadium is pretty much completed, Garfinkel said there remain some improvements to be done, though they might not be that noticeable.
Among other things, Garfinkel mentioned new elevators being, more landscaping around the stadium, and new doors on the suite level.
Practice guests
The Dolphins will continue their tradition of inviting youth and high school teams to practice this summer, and the first visitors to training camp were members of the Coral Reef High School football team.
As will be the case with every team invited, the Coral Reef players and coaches received a tour of the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, listened to a character development talk, watched practice and met with current coaches and players on the field, and had lunch.