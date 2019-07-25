Top News: Laremy Tunsil Taking On Leadership Role

Coach Brian Flores confirmed Thursday morning that the Dolphins would work out former University of Miami wide receiver Allen Hurns, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Hurns has played 68 NFL games with 49 starts since joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent. His best season came in 2015 when he had 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He had 20 catches for 295 yards for the Cowboys in 2019 before his season ended with a leg injury in a playoff game against Seattle.

“I think we take a look at everyone who’s available, so (General Manager) Chris (Grier), (Vice President of Football Administration) Brandon (Shore), our personnel staff, they do a good job of just evaluating everyone who’s available,” Flores said. “Is this person a fit for our team? Regardless of position, age, etc. So I think that’ll be something that’s ongoing. Obviously Allen is available, and we’ll take a look at him like we do really anyone who’s available.