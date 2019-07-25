Andy Cohen: First Day, Plenty Of Impressions

If there is a theme to this camp, it is undoubtedly opportunity. With the exception of a Xavien Howard here or a Laremy Tunsil there, there is a wide-open feel to every competition on both sides of the ball. And there should be. From the first offseason practice Flores has emphasized that nothing is a given, that players will be judged not on what their resumes say they have done, but instead by what happens on these practice fields, and in preseason games.

Yes, Camp Opportunity has opened its doors. Now it’s about proving you belong, about turning heads, about arriving early and staying late and about devoting every resource you have as a vehicle toward long-term employment. There will be surprises. That’s a sure thing. There will be injuries that rearrange the depth chart. That’s an unfortunate reality. But will there be clarity? Will enough players step up, enough cohesiveness and chemistry materialize, to raise the level of expectations?

Thursday was our first indicator. And while one practice tells us very little, and pads won’t come on for a few more days, there was a lot to observe and at least one very encouraging development. A breakdown follows: