Top News: Ryan Fitzpatrick Feeling Better Than Ever

Head Coach Brian Flores will be going back close to his roots this weekend when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium and one man he’s looking forward to seeing again is his old high school coach, Dino Mangiero.

Flores often has talked about the influence Mangiero had on him while coaching him at Brooklyn Poly Prep.

“He’s impacted a lot of young men and I think you learn a lot about life playing football,” Flores said before practice Wednesday. “I’ve told a lot of people this: Everything I learned to be successful in life I learned in those meeting rooms and on that practice field in Brooklyn and from him. Hard work, great effort, compete, preparation, being on time and then just overall just doing things the right way. It will be nice to see him this weekend. It’s always great to see him and his family, and hopefully we’ll get some of the guys from high school at the game as well.”

Flores says he talks often with Mangiero and perhaps the biggest lesson he took from him that he applies as a coach is to remain mentally tough.