Top News: Week 17 Beckons – Latest Injury Report, Matchups, Two Dolphins Listed on ESPN's All-Pro Team

"The Bills are playing really good football right now," McCain said. "Josh Allen is playing at a high level. Stefon Diggs is playing at a high level. Cole Beasley is playing at a high level. Offensively they're playing really well. Their defense has always been really good. We know what we're up against. It's going to be a hard-fought game and a dog fight until the end and that's what we're prepared for."

Snow Angels

McCain is the most-tenured Dolphin, so he knows what a late-season, winter trip to the northeast is all about. Rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis revealed that he's never played in a snow game, but he's looking forward to the possibility with the weather report calling for a wintry mix on Sunday.

"I've never played a game like that," Davis said. "It might be fun. I might get on the field and do a snow angel."

Pass Protection

The Bills feature a variety of pass rushers from multiple positions. Off the edge, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Trent Murphy have a combined 29 years of NFL experience. Hughes is first on the team with 11 quarterback hits while a pair of linebackers (Tremaine Edmunds and A.J. Klein) are tied for second on the team with nine QB hits each.