AC In The AM: Winning Can Come Down To Inches

It’s the mindset he wants his team to have as this season draws to a close, a mindset that has far more to do with how they are playing than who they are playing. It tells you how far this team has come that the difference is a matter of inches. It also tells you how far they still have to go.

Sunday’s game is against a team that has struggled even more than the Dolphins. The Giants are 2-11 and have lost nine straight. But nobody on the Dolphins wants to hear about anyone else’s problems. They have plenty of issues to deal with all by themselves.

Like a wide receiver group that has been hit hard by injuries, both DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson questionable for this game while in concussion protocol. Like at running back where undrafted rookie Patrick Laird, once fourth string, has now emerged as the best option. Like on the offensive line that has had nine different starting combinations in the first 13 games. Like in the defensive backfield, now down to just four experienced players.

But even with all of the above, the Dolphins show up every Sunday and play with a competitive fire that you just have to admire. As long as they can continue that, and as long as Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to do what he does best, they’re going to have a realistic chance to win.