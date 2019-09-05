Charles Harris Looking Forward To Significant Role In 2019

“I like Charles because Charles is a very conscientious player,” Hobby said. “He wants to know, he has no problem asking if he doesn’t understand. He’s talking more and that’s great. The guys have natural respect for him because of who he is. I think he’s very consistent on who he is. Yeah, I think he’s done some good stuff. I‘ve been pleased with where he’s progressing.

“I think he’s come a long way. I think the credit goes to him. He’s bought into what we’re asking him to do. Charles has played at Missouri one way and he’s played his first two years (here) one way. We’re getting him to say, ‘Hey, we’re doing things a little bit different. We’re not taking anything from you, but this is what we need you to do to help us win.’ … I think football is important to him. You’ve just got to keep feeding him. I think where he’s at, he’s been told what he can’t do. I’m trying to convince him of what he can do. Those are some things you can’t coach.”