Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Sep 16, 2022
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

Dolfans, we're hitting the road this week. The second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on September 18, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

This week's game is the second regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel. If the Dolphins win, we would start the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

The team has been practicing hard for the upcoming matchup and the Florida rain has not changed any practice plans so far. Check out the practice photos.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at M&T Bank Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Learn more about Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his love for the South Florida community in the recent episode of Dolphins Today.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

