Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on December 27, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (7-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
at
New Orleans Saints (7-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Monday, December 27 - 8:15 p.m. EDT
Where: Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, LA
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: ESPN - national broadcast. The broadcast crew includes Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Brian Griese (color analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame Defensive End Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins will take a six-game winning streak to Caesars Superdome to play New Orleans on Monday, Dec. 27 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will be the 86th time the Dolphins have played on Monday Night Football, the most appearances in NFL history. Miami is looking to break a tie in the all-time series with New Orleans as each team has won six games. The Dolphins have not defeated the Saints since Oct. 30, 2005 and haven't won at the Superdome since Dec. 7, 1986.
