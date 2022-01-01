Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans on January 2, 2022, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (8-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
at
Tennessee Titans (10-5): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, January 2 - 1 p.m. EDT
Where: Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - View the broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (color analyst).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame Defensive End Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins have won seven games in a row for the first time in more than 35 years. They will look to make it eight straight when they head to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET.
Miami's seven-game winning streak is the team's longest since Nov. 10 to Dec. 22, 1985 and the Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to orchestrate a seven-game winning streak after a seven-game losing streak in the same season.
A win on Sunday would also give Miami nine on the season, assuring them of a winning record for the second straight year. The Dolphins haven't had back-to-back winning seasons since the 2002-03 seasons.
The Dolphins have won their last two meetings with Tennessee and are 21-17 all-time in the series, including one playoff meeting.
For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 17 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.