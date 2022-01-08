Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins on January 9, 2022, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (8-8): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
vs
New England Patriots (10-6): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, January 9 - 4:25 p.m. EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - View the broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst), and Jenny Dell (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame Defensive End Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
For more information on ways to watch, listen, and live stream the game, click here.
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins have won their past five home games and are looking to make it six straight at Hard Rock Stadium when they meet the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 4:25 p.m. The Dolphins haven't won six straight home games since the 2001-02 seasons.
A victory would give Miami a winning record for the second consecutive season. The last time the Dolphins had back-to-back winning seasons was 2002-03.
Miami won the first matchup this year at Gillette Stadium, 17-16. The Dolphins are 58-54 all-time against New England, including playoff games.
Miami is 3-2 against the AFC East this season, with two wins over the Jets and that Week 1 victory vs. New England. A win on Sunday could give the Dolphins a winning record in the AFC East for the first time since 2008.
Click here to read the Miami Dolphins Weekly Release.
Click here to read the New England Patriots Weekly Release.
For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 18 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.