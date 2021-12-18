Presented by

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

Dec 18, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets on December 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.

New York Jets (3-10): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart

vs

Miami Dolphins (6-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart

When: Sunday, December 19 - 1 p.m. EDT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM

Television: CBS - Click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline).

Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app.

LISTEN - RADIO

Radio (English): AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame Defensive End Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.

Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.

Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.

Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.

POST-GAME - RADIO

AM 560 Sports WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.

Click here to listen to AM 560 Sports WQAM.

OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN

For more information on ways to watch, listen, and live stream the game, click here.

For live stats, content, and play-by-play on gameday, click here.

Follow us on social media for the latest gameday content: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

The Dolphins return from the bye week having won their last five games. They will look to make it six straight on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. vs. the N.Y. Jets. Miami is 18-14 all-time in games following a bye.

The Dolphins have won four straight against the Jets and nine of the past 11 meetings overall in the series, including five in a row at home. Miami took the first meeting this season at MetLife Stadium, 24-17, in Week 11.

The Dolphins also have a home winning streak as Miami has won its past four contests at Hard Rock Stadium.

Click here to read the Miami Dolphins Weekly Release.

Click here to read the New York Jets Weekly Release.

For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 15 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.

