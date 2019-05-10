Top News: Rookie Minicamp Places Emphasis On Fundamentals

For the rookies, being back on the practice field was a welcome change after months of working out and preparing for the 2019 NFL draft.

Those players at the rookie minicamp whose college team didn’t play in a bowl game last season practiced for the first time since the end of November.

For players like first-round pick Christian Wilkins, it was a first practice since early January.

“Day one, you could tell from the start,” he said. “Definitely a little rusty, but that’s what this is all about, definitely just getting acclimated, get back to doing football movements, working eyes, hands, feet. Really getting back in shape. I was working hard before I got here, but this is Florida heat is a little different.”

Deiter had a more colorful way of describing the feeling of getting back to football practice.