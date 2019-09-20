Headed Home: Eguavoen, Grant Excited For Return To Dallas

“It really didn’t stand out to me until I had all of my family calling me — because they’re Cowboys fans, of course — and like talking trash and stuff like that,” Grant said. “I’m like, ‘Man, whatever. You’ll see whenever we get ready to play them.’ They’re for me and the Dolphins, but then they’re (also) Cowboys fans, so I’ve got to hear a lot of trash talking. I’m not really worried about what they’re saying. They were like, ‘I hope you have a good game. That’s all I can say.’ ”

After three seasons in the Canadian Football League, making an NFL roster was a dream come true for Eguavoen.

Getting the chance to play at AT&T Stadium is just a bonus.

“It’s going to be huge for me,” Eguavoen said. “I’ve been a Cowboys fan all my life just growing up in Dallas. It’s crazy to think my first year in the NFL I’m getting to play the Cowboys in Dallas.