Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan Took Big Step In 2019

“I feel that I have bought into everything the coaches had to say,” McMillan said late in the season. “Everything they've been preaching from the beginning. It's kind of hard for me because I've been injured. I didn't really get to show on the field that I could do it. But that's in the past. We're all about now. I'm able to play. I'm able to do everything they want me to do.

“The coaches are more confident in me, as a player. They feel like when they put me on the field, they get good product. So I try to keep it going. Every time I'm out there I try to do something positive to help this team win.”

Baker and McMillan grew throughout the season as they embraced the challenge of the Dolphins’ new defensive scheme.

It was a system that asked more of the players, but Baker said he relished the challenge.

“Oh yeah, I love it,” Baker said. “This defense, it’s just cool because you have to know football to play in this defense. You can’t just be a little 260 (pound) linebacker and just hit whatever’s in your way. That doesn’t really work too well.