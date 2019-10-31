Ken Crawley Ready To Contribute Immediately

With Xavien Howard on injured reserve and Eric Rowe having played safety the past two games, the 26-year-old Crawley is the veteran guy among the cornerbacks.

“I’ve played a lot of ball and I’ve played with a group of good cats and my old cornerbacks coach was actually a great cornerback coach to me, mentor, father figure to me, as I look at it,” Crawley said. “I’ve been taught so much, so much, and anything I could teach those guys, I’m (happy) to teach them.”

Crawley, whose DB coach in New Orleans was longtime Jets cornerback Aaron Glenn, had another reason to be happy Thursday.

He grew up in Washington, D.C., and is very proud of his city, so he was very much enjoying the Nationals’ victory in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night. He actually has a couple of Nats tattoos, one on his wrist and one on his stomach.

“I’m just representing D.C.,” he said. “My Nats won. The city is back on the map, with the hockey team too. The Mystics (of the WNBA) won this year. We’re doing good down there.”

Baseball season now over, Crawley is looking to make the most of the second half of the football season.

He played one game for the Saints this season, but he’s ready, willing and able to start contributing for the Dolphins.