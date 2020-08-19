The Blitz: 

August 19, 2020
As Christian Wilkins likes to say when he takes the field, "another day, another dollar." It's the third installment of training camp 2020 edition, and we have the latest. Tuesday's practice was full of big plays – both from the offense and defense – some impressive work in the trenches, and four veteran players joining Brian Flores in speaking to the media.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
They said it
The Dolphins defense twice took the ball away on Tuesday, but had an opportunity for at least two more (a pair of dropped interceptions). Attacking the football and creating big plays has been a point of emphasis for this Miami defense, according to veteran safety Eric Rowe.
"This year we're putting a huge emphasis on getting the ball – like getting an interception, getting the pick, batting the balls, tipping the balls to get a pick – however we've got to get it, that's our huge emphasis for this year and it starts right now in training camp," Rowe said. "We've even got a point board. Like whoever can get the ball out, everybody's got like a little point list. That's how far we're emphasizing it."
Around the Beat
One player used to taking the football away from the opposition is DeVante Parker. The frequent winner of jump balls has been at it again so far through two days of training camp practices this summer.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed Parker's approach to the game, which led to the breakout season a year ago.
Parker, 27, matured in so many ways. And it's one thing to spend a lot of time, especially alone, watching film, but it's another to come to better understand how to use that time efficiently.
"The way I watch film now, it's changed a lot," Parker said Tuesday. "You have to see who you are going up against that week, especially if they are one of the top corners. The defensive back might switch up their technique."
Stat of the Day
From Weeks 9-17 in 2019, new Dolphins guard Ereck Flowers (then with Washington) had the 10th-highest pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Flowers earned the 83.7 mark by surrendering only eight total quarterback pressures and just two hits. Flowers didn't allow a sack before or after the team's Week 8 game in Minnesota.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 19, 1967 – A record crowd of 50,822 files in to see the first Dolphins interleague game. The Dolphins lost the game to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-17.
