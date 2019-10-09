Top News: Brian Flores, Team Feel Support From Dolphins Fans

Perhaps the most dangerous player on the Redskins offense is rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who this season became the first player in NFL history with at least five catches and a receiving touchdown in each of his first three career games.

“He’s putting amazing numbers up,” McMillan said. “Everybody that came in with us at Ohio State, the 2014 Class, we expect it from him. He was going to be one of the better receivers in the league off of how he works. He kind of reminds me of (New Orleans Saints wide receiver) Michael Thomas a lot, how they work and how they go about their business. They come in every day and put the work in and it shows on film.”