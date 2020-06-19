Fins Flashback: A.J. Duhe Remembers Coach Bill Arnsparger

"It was a 3-4 defense but they called it the '53' because it was implemented using a lot of Bob Matheson's skillsets as a pass rusher, a down lineman and a guy who could blitz and play coverage," Duhe said on the latest edition of the Drive Time Podcast.

The pairing of Arnsparger with the late great Don Shula brought championship pedigree to the pride of South Florida sports. The Dolphins won back-to-back Super Bowls on the shoulders of a defense that surrendered a paltry 321 points (11.5/g) cumulatively over the two-year period. The Dolphins posted an unmatched 32-2 mark over those two title-winning seasons.

Winning came with the territory for Arnsparger. In his 21 years as an NFL assistant, his teams had a regular-season mark of 214-85-6 (.712), averaging 10 wins per year. His teams earned trips to the NFL Championship Game or Super Bowl in seven of his 21 seasons, including one trip to the NFL's final four with each team he coached (Colts, Dolphins, Chargers).