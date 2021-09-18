Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Buffalo vs. Miami on September 19, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Buffalo Bills (0-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
vs.
Miami Dolphins (1-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, September 19 - 1:00pm EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
Game Theme: 305 Reunion
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: FOX - to view a broadcast map, click here. Brandon Gaudin will provide play-by-play, Matt Millen will handle game analysis, and Sarah Kustok will provide her perspective from the sideline.
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the FOX broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
Sunday will be the Dolphins' first of nine regular-season home games. Miami was 5-3 at home in 2020 and is 24-15 at Hard Rock Stadium since the 2016 season.
The Dolphins hold a 61-52-1 edge against Buffalo in the all-time series (including four playoff games) but Miami is looking to end a five-game losing streak against the Bills. The Dolphins' last win against Buffalo was on Dec. 2, 2018.
