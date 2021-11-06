Countdown to Kickoff | Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Houston vs Miami on November 7, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Houston Texans (1-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
vs
Miami Dolphins (1-7): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, November 7 - 1:00pm EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami Gardens, FL
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: FOX - Click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the FOX broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
For more information on ways to watch, listen, and live stream the game, click here.
For live stats, content, and play-by-play on gameday, click here.
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins will embark on a six-game stretch that includes five home games, beginning this Sunday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. against Houston.
Miami has played five of its first eight games on the road but has five of its next six at home.
A matchup vs. the Texans is fairly uncommon as this will be just the 10th time the two teams have met. The N.Y. Giants (nine times) and Carolina (six times) are the only NFL teams Miami has played less.
The Dolphins are 1-8 all-time against Houston but did win the last meeting in Miami back in 2015.
Click here to read the Miami Dolphins Weekly Release.
Click here to read the Houston Texans Weekly Release.
For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 9 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.