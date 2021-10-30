Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Buffalo on October 31, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (1-6): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
at
Buffalo Bills (4-2): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, October 31 - 1:00pm EDT
Where: Highmark Stadium - Orchard Park, NY
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - Click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Andrew Catalon (Play-By-Play), James Lofton (Color Analyst), and Sherree Burruss (Sideline).
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
For more information on ways to watch, listen, and live stream today's game, click here.
For live stats, content, and play-by-play on gameday, click here.
LEARN MORE
The Dolphins hit the road for the fifth time in the first eight weeks of the season with a trip to Highmark Stadium to take on the Bills on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.
Miami is 6-0 all-time in games played on Halloween. The most recent Halloween victory was on a Thursday night in 2013 when the Dolphins beat Cincinnati 22-20 in overtime on a walkoff safety.
The Dolphins are 61-53-1 all-time against Buffalo, including four playoff games. The Bills have been very difficult to beat at home, winning nine of their past 11 games at Highmark Stadium since 2020.
Click here to read the Miami Dolphins Weekly Release.
Click here to read the Buffalo Bills Weekly Release.
For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 8 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.