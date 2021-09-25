Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at Las Vegas on September 26, 2021, presented by Smirnoff.
Miami Dolphins (1-1): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
at
Las Vegas Raiders (2-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart
When: Sunday, September 26 - 4:05pm EDT
Where: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM
Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Ian Eagle will provide play-by-play, Charles Davis will handle game analysis, and Evan Washburn will provide her perspective from the sideline.
Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.
LISTEN - RADIO
Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.
Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.
POST-GAME - RADIO
AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9 will feature an expanded postgame show with OJ McDuffie and Seth Levit alongside Travis Wingfield.
OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN
LEARN MORE
This weekend, the Dolphins will head to the Pacific time zone for the only time in 2021. The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight meetings with the Raiders dating back to the 2008 season. Miami has won two in a row against them, including a thrilling 26-25 win at Allegiant Stadium last year.
Las Vegas holds a 20-19-1 edge in the all-time series, including four playoff games.
