Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sep 11, 2021 at 03:00 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Jerome1

Check out the ways to watch, listen, and live stream Miami at New England on September 12, 2021, presented by Publix.

Miami Dolphins (0-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart 

AT

New England Patriots (0-0): Roster | Injury Report | Depth Chart

When: Sunday, September 12 - 4:25pm EDT

Where: Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, Mass.

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM

Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Kevin Harlan will provide play-by-play, Trent Green will handle game analysis, and Melanie Collins will provide her perspective from the sideline.

Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app, as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. 

Click here to download the Miami Dolphins app. 

LISTEN - RADIO

Radio (English): AM 560 The Joe WQAM // Kiss Country 99.9. Former wide receiver Jimmy Cefalo handles the play-by-play duties, while former tight end Joe Rose and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor provide the game analysis. Fellow alumnus Kim Bokamper joins to provide his perspective from the sideline.

Click here to listen to AM 560 The Joe WQAM. 

Radio (Spanish): Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. Roly Martin handles the play-by-play and Eduardo Martell provides the game analysis.

Click here to listen to Univision Deportes Radio 1140 AM. 

OTHER WAYS TO TUNE IN

For more information on ways to watch, listen, and live stream today's game, click here

For live stats, content, and play-by-play on gameday, click here.

LEARN MORE

The Dolphins will begin their 2021 season the same place they started 2020, with a trip to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots. Miami fell in last year's season-opener but came back with a victory over New England at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020. The Dolphins hold the all-time series lead 57-54, which includes three playoff matchups.

Click here to read the Miami Dolphins Weekly Release.

Click here to read the New England Patriots Weekly Release.

For an in-depth preview of this week's matchup, listen to Travis Wingfield's Week 1 Preview on the Drive Time podcast.

